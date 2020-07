The former first lady will host “The Michelle Obama Podcast.” The podcast will focus on meaningful relationships and conversations, this was announced on Thursday by her production company with former President Barack Obama, Higher Ground, in conjunction with Spotify. This is set to debut on the music streaming service on July 29 of this year. […]

