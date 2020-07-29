Militiamen kill 5, set houses ablaze in Nasarawa

Suspected armed militiamen have killed five persons, including a housewife in Dawusu village in Toto Local Government area of Nasarawa State.

A survivor, Salihu Said, said the incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the villagers were asleep and the militiamen sneaked in and invaded the community.

He said the suspected militiamen hacked five persons including a housewife to death, and also set some houses on fire.

He further said the militiamen were shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as they inflicted injuries on some residents, and subsequently escaped via the river at the end of the attack.

The Ohimegye of Umaisha-Opanda, Alhaji Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the attack via telephone interview with our reporter, saying five persons were killed by the suspected militiamen.

He said, “In fact, four corpses were brought to my palace this afternoon and funeral prayers was held for them, while vigilante members who went into the bush discovered another corpse.”

The traditional ruler, who expressed concern over frequent attacks by armed men in the area said, “Just last week, two of my people on their way to the farm were kidnapped and up to now, they have not been set free.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Police Command in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said he tried to reach out to the divisional police officer in charge of the area to ascertain the incident but was not successful.

