Millionaires to emerge in Dangote Cement promo

By Charles Okonji

In the company’s quest to lift many Nigerians out of poverty, Dangote Cement Plc, Nigeria’s leading cement manufacturer has unveils Season 2 of its Bag of Goodies national consumer promo to reward its consumers with various mouth-watering prizes.

Commenting on the process, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, stated that consumers also stand a chance to win tricycles, motorcycle, television sets, refrigerators, Dangote Food Goodies packs, recharge cards and many other exciting gifts.

The GMD noted that the promo is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that Dangote Cement remains the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

Puchercos said, “Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2’ is to serve a dual purpose, allow consumers of our products to continue their projects while at the same time stand a chance of becoming a millionaire or proud winner of prizes such as tricycle, motorcycles etc.”

Also justifying the need for the promo, Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, said consumers are important and fundamental part of production without whom the company’s ability to remain in business becomes impossible.

“To grow our business, we must constantly create value in terms of quality, product, service, competitive pricing and depositing in consumer’s emotional bank accounts in order to become their preferred choice of brand at the point of purchase,” she stressed.

The star winners, among the 40 lucky individuals across Nigeria who were each presented with a brand new saloon car for their wins in the Season 1 promo, have also commended the cement manufacturing giant and its Chairman, Aliko Dangote for transforming their lives in a promo unveiled to improve the lives of 21 million citizens through various prizes won.

A contractor in Ilorin, Kwara State, Mr. Awojobi Olusegun, who also won a star prize in Season 1, said the car has added 100 per cent value to his life, business, and his family, and brought more clients to his business. He said since he won the car he has become well respected in his society.

