Minister of Foreign Affairs tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has disclosed that he tested positive for Covid-19.
The Minister made the disclosure on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.
“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best”, the tweet read.
