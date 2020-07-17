Daily News

Minister pays tribute to Oyewole, Ukaigwe

By
0
Post Views: Visits 51

Youth and Sports  Development  minister Sunday Dare,  has commiserated with families and the Nigerian football fraternity over the death of former Chairman of Shooting  Stars  Football Club  of Ibadan  Chief Bode Oyewole  and former board member of the Women  Football  League Ms Henrietta  Ukaigwe.

He described both deaths as huge loss to Nigerian Football, their families, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

The Minister  was quoted  inter alia as saying in a statement  from his  Media  office: “Nigeria  has lost two  accomplished  journalists, administrators and committed  individuals  who did so much to uplift the standard of  Nigerian Football.

They both played significant roles in positioning Nigerian Football to lofty heights. Their death is not just a loss to their immediate families and friends, the pen profession and Nigeria football. They died when their services were most needed.”

Meanwhile, Elder Oyewole is expected to be buried in Ibadan today.

FA Cup: StarTimes to air live semi-finals

Previous article

Netflix shares dive on profit miss despite user growth

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News