MNJTF Deputy Force Commander, Brig-General Mellingui replaced

The former Deputy Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task, Brigadier General Norma Mellingui, on Thursday, stepped aside from the position as he handed over to his successor, Brigadier General Bhakit Abdelkarem, at a brief ceremony at the conference room of the MNJTF in N’Djamena.

Speaking at the ceremony, Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf, commended Brigadier General Mellingui for the contributions he made towards the achievement of the MNJTF mandate during his tour of duty.

The Force Commander noted that his erstwhile deputy is a senior Cameroonian Army Officer of considerable administrative and operational acumen, adding that while in MNJTF he was a huge asset and a good ambassador of his country.

Major General Yusuf decorated Brigadier General Mellingui with Operation Yancin Tafki and MNJTF Medals.

The Force Commander wished him success in his future endeavours.

Responding during his valedictory speech, Brigadier General Mellingui thanked the Force Commander for providing the leadership that enabled him contribute his quota towards the attainment of MNJTF mandate.

He commended the contributions of MNJTF partners such as the African Union Mission Support Team and Centre for Coordination and Liaison among others, urging them not to relent until the MNJTF successfully accomplishes its mission.

He also thanked Chiefs of Cells, officers and soldiers for supporting the mission of the MNJTF through their commitment to duty.

As part of the ceremony, the Force Commander paid the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of the Mission MNJTF, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, a courtesy call to introduce the new Deputy Force Commander.

The visit also afforded the former Deputy Force Commander the opportunity to bid the Head of Mission farewell.

Brigadier General Mellingui was the 6th Deputy Force Commander of the force.

A statement by Colonel Timothy Antigha, Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, said Brig Gen Mellingui took over May 30, 2019 and should have completed his tour in May, but for the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, which prompted the delay in the rotation of personnel.

The appointment of Deputy Force Commander in the MNJTF is rotated between Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

