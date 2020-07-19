Mob sets truck ablaze over cyclist’s death

Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

A mob in Ijebu – Ode, Ogun State, on Saturday morning caught fleeing driver of a Dangote truck and beat him to a pulp for allegedly killing a commercial motorcycle rider.

The mob also set his truck ablaze and attempted to hurl him into the burning truck but for the quick intervention of the Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE) that arrived on time and snatched him from them.

The Nation learnt that the Police and NSCDC Operatives also battled to clear the scene of the mob, who were creating obstruction, traffic gridlock, panic and tension in Ibadan road area of Ijebu – Ode for the better part of Saturday morning.

It was learnt that the speeding truck that was coming from Ago – Iwoye town along Ibadan – Ijebu – Ode road, had difficulty navigating the tortuous Ibadan road junction upon approaching it and mowed down the commercial motorcycle rider, who also happened to be riding through the junction at the time.

A witness said the motorcycle rider died on the spot.

The Public Relations Officer of the TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, also confirmed the accident.

Babatunde said the truck driver and his attendant have been arrested and taken to the Igbeba Motor Traffic Division, Ijebu-Ode while the remains of the dead were deposited at the mortuary of Femtop Hospital, also in Ijebu-Ode.

The TRACE spokesman while sympathizing with the family of the deceased, urged drivers of articulated vehicles to be more responsive when driving, maintain their vehicles properly and avoid over speeding, especially when approaching sharp bend, corner, roundabout or a hilly portion of the road.

Babatunde said: “We learnt the Dangote truck was coming from Ago-Iwoye inbound Ijebu-Ode, when the driver, due to over speeding could not control the vehicle as it approached Ibadan roundabout and ran over a Bajaj motorcycle pillion rider(okada rider) who was trying to negotiate the roundabout as of that time.

“The driver of the Dangote truck was later apprehended after making attempts to run away and was beaten to stupor by an angry mob who also set the truck on fire.

But for the intervention of TRACE, POLICE, NSCDC and the FRSC, the could have been killed and the truck completely burnt down.

“The driver has been arrested and taken to Igbeba Motor Traffic Division, Ijebu-Ode, as well as the motor boy. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of Femtop Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, GRA.”

