Modular exploitation of bitumen begins in Ondo

An indigenous company, South West Bitumen Limited (SWB), has commenced modular exploitation of Africa’s largest bitumen deposits in the southern part of Ondo State.

The firm, which has secured a 25-year renewable operational mining license for the exploitation of the mineral deposit, has already deployed initial processing and mining equipment to the operational base which is located at Lamidifa in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

Taking reporters through the yard, the representative of Southwest Bitumen, Engr. Adeiya Oluwatominiyi, said earth-moving equipment – like bulldozers, excavator and wheel loaders – have been brought in for the mining of the bitumen.

He disclosed that unlike exploitation of petroleum, the bitumen in the state was in tar sand which can be excavated from the topsoil and taken to the yard for processing.

Oluwatominiyi explained that the processing equipment were German-made and done with exact requirement for the exploitation of the particular type of bitumen in the state.

The mining engineer at the yard, Wilfred Akinyeke, said the firm will deliver 20 tons of bitumen monthly at the first instance, adding that when it is stabilised, an output of 50,000 tonnes monthly would be realised.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration has been pursuing the exploitation of bitumen and the establishment of the deep seaport.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Investment and Development, Boye Oyewumi, explained that the intention of the Akeredolu administration is to make Ondo State the capital of bitumen in Africa.

