Money Laundering: EFCC Re-arraigns Easy Jet Boss, Commodore Mohammed

Air Commodore Umar Mohammed (Rtd), a member of the Presidential Committee on procurement of arms and equipment in the Armed Forces, was re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) on Wednesday.

Mohammed was re-arraigned with his company, Easy Jet Integrated Services Limited before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

He was re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on money laundering, illegal possession of firearms and possession of official documents without lawful authority.

Mohammed pleaded not guilty to all counts just as a not guilty plea was entered for his company.

Following the not guilty plea, prosecuting counsel, Mr Sanusi Dakat prayed the court for a date to commence trial.

Dakat also told the court that he would call seven witnesses who were all within the jurisdiction of the court to prove his case.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Y.D. Dangana prayed the court to re-admit Mohammed to bail on the conditions earlier granted by the previous judges he was arraigned before.

In his ruling, the trial judge, justice Inyang Ekwo admitted Mohammed to bail on the terms earlier granted and adjourned the matter until Oct. 12 to 15 for trial.

Mohammed and his company had been previously arraigned before Justices Nnamdi Dimgba and John Tsoho of the same court and were admitted to bail.

Mohammed’s rearraignment was informed by the transfer of the case to another judge and the amendment of the earlier charge by the prosecution.

Mohammed and his company are accused of conspiracy to commit money laundering, illegal possession of firearms and secret act violation.

The Department of State Service (DSS) arrested Umar in June 2016 for allegedly fronting for other members of the Presidential Arms Panel in receiving large sums of money from certain individuals and companies in order to evade prosecution.

