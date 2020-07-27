‘More economic transparency  needed’

By Collins Nweze

The 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer has been released with stakeholders calling for more transparency in government and other key institutions within the economy.

The report stated that of the four mainstream institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government remains the least trusted with Nigerians having no confidence in the ability of leaders to address the country’s challenges successfully.

Conversely, Nigerians’ trust in chief executive officers of businesses as positive change agents rose while trust in NGOs and the media also increased, according to the supplementary data for Nigeria.

The report presentation was done virtually due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Chief Executive Officer of Edelman Africa, Jordan Rittenberry, presented the global 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer and the Impact of COVID-19 on Trust reports.

Speaking on the need to enhance transparency and accountability in public and private institutions, stakeholders cited how complaints that trailed the Conditional Cash Transfer and School Feeding Programme were handled transparently by engaging civil societies to monitor as what public officials could do to earn public trust.

An all-female panel drawn from the government, media, business and civil society also discussed the survey report and its implications for their constituencies and Nigeria at large, in line with the theme: “Competence and ethics.”

They were the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Protection, Mrs. Maryam Uwais; Director, Public Affairs, Lafarge Plc, Folashade Ambrose Medebem, among others.

Revealing how public officials could boost their trust among Nigerians, Mrs Uwais said it was vital they brought transparency into their activities and remain consistent.

Uwais said: “As a government official, I’ve found out that there’s a high level of cynicism; scepticism that runs through. ‘’

The Edelman Trust Barometer is the annual global trust and credibility survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence, the independent research arm of the Edelman global network testing how well people trust those four critical institutions of the society to do what is right.

This year’s survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence between October 19 to November 18, 2019, sampled more than 34,000 respondents across 28.

