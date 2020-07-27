Motorists lament unruly police officer damaging vehicles at Berger Junction

Road users around Omole-Berger route in Lagos State have called on the police authorities to caution a officer controlling traffic around the axis who is fond of breaking the screen and side mirrors of vehicles at random while controlling traffic or attempting to extort motorists.

