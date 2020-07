[Mozambique News Reports And Clippings] The failure to resolve the growing Cabo Delgado civil war is now attracting a wide range of actors hoping to profit. And many come with neo-colonial, racist and anti-Islam agendas, or trying to use Mozambique as a pawn in global chess games.

