[Mozambique Political Process Bulletin] “Given the shadow cast over these elections by the incidents of pre-election violence and the irregularities on polling day, we were unable to conclude that all aspects of the process were credible, peaceful and transparent,” said the Commonwealth Election Observer Group in its report issued on 7 May, six months after the 15 October 2019 election. https://bit.ly/MozGEComm

Like this: Like Loading...