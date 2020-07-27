[Mozambique News Reports And Clippings] Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) mercenaries have had their three-month contract extended and expanded. They started as a shoe-string operation with just 30 men entirely operating from the air, with three helicopters with machine guns, two fixed-wing aircraft, and two microlight armed spotter planes. The new contract apparently includes training and perhaps supply of ground troops, expansion of the air operation, and a new forward base based on improving the Macomia airstrip. (Zitamar 16, 20 July; Savana 24 July)

The post Mozambique: Mercenaries to the Fore as Dyck Contract Extended appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...