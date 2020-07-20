Daily News

Mozambique: Will Giving Back Land Undo the Harm Done By ‘Ethical Investment’?

[Mozambique News Reports And Clippings] “Ethical investment” was the fashionable word 15 years ago and there was a belief that growing trees in Africa would be both developmental and profitable. Since then Mozambicans have been paying a high price for “ethical” forest investment. By 2018 the Norwegian company Green Resources’ land grab had given it 360,000 ha it finally admits it cannot manage – in Niassa (102,000 ha), Nampula (125,000 ha) and Zambezia (135,000 ha). Now it proposes to give most of the land back to communities it was taken from.

