Mr Eazi, Teni, Falz, Diamond Platnumz Jump On Krizbeatz’s “African Time” Album

It’s here! Nigerian super producer, Krizbeatz offers his star-studded “African Time” album. The 14-track project is a get-together of African music heavyweights as it taps influences from several parts on the continent to paint a mosaic of the African experience in its totality. The project features award-winning East-African singer, Diamond Platnumz, as well as Vanessa Mdee, […]

