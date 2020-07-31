MURIC blames parents for surge in rape cases

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has blamed the spike in rape cases across the country on poor parental upbringing.

According to the religious body, any society where male children are not taught to respect the opposite sex will face mounting incidence of rape.

MURIC stated this in a Sallah message through its Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, signed and sent to journalists on Friday.

He noted that one of the major reasons for the preponderance of rape is the failure of parents to guide their children.

The statement reads, “In particular, many parents fail to teach their male children how to respect the other sex.

“They, therefore, grow up treating women and girls like underdogs. Consequently, most young boys commit rape without knowing the implications.

“Parents need to properly tutor them to respect women and girls and to know the legal implication of rape.

“Nigerians should borrow a leaf from the lessons of Id al-Kabir and from Islam in general. If all Nigerian parents tutor their children the way Prophet Luqman (peace be upon him) did in Qur’an 31:13 – 19, our youths will be better guided.

“Luqman told his son to ‘enjoin righteousness and forbid evil’. Rape is evil. It is an act of wickedness. It is barbaric.

“In the same vein, Prophet Ismail (PBUH) obeyed his father even when his father informed him that Allah commanded him to sacrifice his son.

“He told his father, ‘Do what you’re told. So, you will see that I am one of those who are patient’ (Glorious Qur’an 37:102 – 103).”

Meanwhile, Akintola stressed that rape will drastically be reduced if parents tutored their children properly. Above all, if children follow the instructions.

