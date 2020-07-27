Muslims raise alarm on killings at roadblocks in Southern Kaduna

The Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA) at the weekend alleged series of isolated killings of their members who are either on transit or in the process of carrying out their legitimate business in parts of Southern Kaduna.

Daily Trust reports that parts of southern Kaduna have been enmeshed in killings by gunmen as well as attacks and counter-attacks between farmers and Fulani herders.

The latest attack on Zikpak led to the killing of nine people in Jema’a local government.

However, a statement issued by MYFOSKA and signed by its National Chairman, Mohammed Kabir Bello, stated that Muslims have found themselves in the middle of a guerrilla attack and silent killings in different parts of Southern Kaduna.

“Whenever there is a rumour of any form of attack in the area, the Muslims become victims, roadblocks will be mounted and any Muslim on transit will be killed,” he said.

The group said five people were ambushed and killed in July including the former Secretary to the District Head of Dangoma, Sallau Musa, who was killed while on his way from Kafanchan to Dangoma on July 22, 2020. “This brings the total number of more than 100 people killed while on transit since 2016,” the group said.

