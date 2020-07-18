‘My battles with water business owners in Lagos’

The Executive Secretary of Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission, Mrs Funke Adepoju, speaks about measures taken by the state government to ensure that more than 20 million residents of Lagos have access to safe water. She also speaks about her father and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cardinal James Odunmbaku and how much influence he and her mother have had on her life, among other issues. She speaks with EMMANUEL OLADESU. Excerpts.

What were you doing before your appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission?

I was appointed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in October 2019. Before then, I had been in the Lagos State Civil Service, where I rose to the position of a deputy director.

What are the main functions of Commission?

The Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission was established by the Environment Management Protection Law 2017. It has the function to regulate the production, distribution, abstraction and supply of water, and to offer quality service to ensure that the players in the water sector enjoy financial viability and the consumer is also protected. Basically, it is from an economic regulation point of view: that the service providers remain in business and the consumers get value for the service they are paying for. That means ensuring that they get safe and hygienic water.

There are service providers in both the formal and the informal sectors. The service providers in the formal sector are the Lagos State Water Corporation and the Office of Waste Water. You can’t have water without waste water; they go hand in hand. We consider them as formal because they are also agencies of government. We also have the informal players like the beverage companies, the bottling companies, the table water producers, the sachet water producers and anybody who plays in the sector that deals with water or who has water as their basic raw material. Ours is to ensure that service is delivered, price is right and there is reliability.

Are there challenges you face doing this?

Of course, there are challenges. The first major challenge is the visibility of the commission. A lot of people actually don’t know that there’s a regulatory commission. They mistake us for Water Corporation or Water Board. What we are actually trying to do right now is to work on feasibility through advocacy, hoping that through the media, people will know more about what we do.

The second one is that those who then understand, because there is also a profit undertone for those that are playing in the informal sector, we are not finding it too easy. For instance, we have an organization whose raw material is about 95 per cent water, and they don’t pay anything to government. So, we turn the tables round and say, for instance, if you have to bring in 10 containers from abroad as an input into your products, will you not pay? So, that pits us against those who profit from water. It is a kind of monopoly. Water has that kind of tendency. They take in but they don’t want to give anything back for the development of the water infrastructure that will benefit the large populace whose natural resource they are taking free of charge.

It also takes us to the issue of ground water. Ground water is not an exclusive preserve of anybody. So, if you take a bottling company or a beverage company that takes about 10 million litres a day from ground water, they are depleting the aquifer, and it takes 50 years for it to be replenished and they are not paying anything back to government. That water is not charged. The assumption is that I dig my borehole myself, so why should I pay you? But water is a natural resource. Resources are never free.

It looks like it is getting complex…

It is not getting complex. Government needs to invest in water. Investment in water is not cheap. People tend to argue that they dug their boreholes, so why should they pay you for the borehole? But that ground water is not infinite. Government must continue to plan to ensure that they can have adequate water supply. If you take Lagos, for example, if a company takes 10 million litres a day, I want you to multiply that by 30 and multiply it round the year. Take the average as 300 days and look at the figure it is going to give you. But they take it for free. You find their trucks going all over the country. And they are not giving it out for free; they are selling.

Now, do you have the statistics of the volume of water these companies take?

Yes, we do. We have field inspectors who have been going round. Though we have a lot of challenges, we have to go after them. And what we are saying is very simple. Our principle is that you have to pay a fair share of what you take back to government to enable government develop water infrastructure and integrated water resources management. It is not a tax. It is just like land use charge. It is like buying a plot of land and you want to build on it, somebody says you need an approved building plan and you say, ‘What do you mean? Was it not my money I used in buying the land?’ It doesn’t work like that.

There’s what we call governance and our activities have to be guided by governance as it were. So, on the one hand, we have those who take a common resource and use it for their own gain alone and nothing goes back. That means tomorrow, your kid, who is eight years old now, will buy land in Ikeja and a beverage company has finished the water in the well. What they will then get is polluted, contaminated. It will take two hours for 100 litres keg to be full and so many other things that we don’t see now. We forget the issue of environmental sustainability.

Because of demand and supply gap, people just dig their borehole; which is fine. But it goes beyond that. The government is now interested in who drills for you. My own personal example, and that is where protecting the interest of the consumers comes in, we used to have a guy that drills borehole for us. The only thing he shows us is just about eight types of sand. I’m sure we all have that experience. The last one is kind of white and that is the water. There’s no scientific test. There is no water analysis. As long as the water is not coloured, it is okay. But that is not enough. They are not things we could see with the naked eyes. Even if you and I drink bottled water, it is an assumption that it is safe. There is so much of unwholesome practices going round. And who checks them? Nobody.

So, the government is saying that as a driller, you must have license to operate in Lagos. Even the ground water is contaminated. The fact that it does not give you any illness today does not mean that nothing has happened in your system in the process. It might be something that is kept there and must be triggered by something else in six, seven years down the line, and it is the water you are taking every time. Sometimes you keep a filter at home. It is okay, but it is not something that determines quality.

The high impact between public health and drinking water is not something a responsible government can look away from. We are saying that beginning from protecting the consumer, we need to go after the people involved in these businesses. We need to set a standard. We need to have guidelines. What is the depth of the borehole that has been dug for you? Most of the boreholes are at very sensitive level. They are very close to surface water and to contamination.

For the commercial users, which is what we are focused on right now, we are saying you must have a permit. We need a data of what is where and what you are taking and for what use? Some people go to the extent of just putting alum and chlorine and do self-check. It is a double edged thing. For those that are providing service, we are interested in the quality of the service they provide. For those that are consuming, we are interested in the quality of service that they get.

We also regulate the price. During the lockdown, sachet water went up from N150 to N250 on their own. All we need is for people to know that there is a regulatory commission. The complaints that come here are protected. If it is about public utility they can bring their complaint and we will mediate. You don’t know where some bottled water is coming from. There are people who cannot change. They know what the loopholes are. They know you can’t get them and they take advantage of it. Some just put water in nylon to sell. And some bottled water has so many names. Some don’t have NAFDAC number; they just take a label from anywhere.

It is our duty as a regulatory commission to tell you what is right; to tell you why we are doing this; to tell you that you have the back of government in such cases. Look at the ‘Maruwa people’; the borehole that are being dug for them to fetch from, who checked those boreholes? We are looking at a situation that such centres would have to subject their water to test. Like COVID-19, we need to emphasise the need to test the water that our people consume in Lagos. We would like to go for enforcement, and that will start soon.

Some of these operators operate outside Lagos but their market is in Lagos. How do you regulate such?

We are going to adopt a systematic approach to ensure that they don’t give Lagosians unsafe water or beverage. We are going to ensure that they have a kind of permit to sell their products in Lagos because they are consumed by Lagosians and we owe it a duty to Lagosians to ensure that what they are consuming is safe. Once you have the permit, though we cannot go to the state of operation, we might say submit your water for us to test. If you want to come to this state with your product and it is a regulated product, you must meet Lagos’s standard.

Don’t you see yourself duplicating the functions of NAFDAC?

No, we are not. NAFDAC is a federal agency. They have rights over food, drug control and regulation. They are enabled by law. Water regulatory commission is also enabled by law and our activities are covered by law, so we are not crossing each other’s territories. If NAFDAC gives you a permit number certifying you to produce certain food and beverage products, it is not a problem. But we are saying the products you want to sell or bottle, we need to give you a permit to say that yes, it is also good for consumption. So, NAFDAC is level one and we are level two because it is a state and the laws of the state cover this.

What about sachet water?

They have a very big association. They know what they are doing. They have been working with the commission. What we need to do further is to ensure that we bring them closer and let them see the reason why they have to do things better for those that are not doing it properly. The areas that we have issues are those that are operating in the military cantonment. But we believe their percentage is not within the majority.

After some time, we can begin to say that the following products do not have our permit; let the people decide. With the COVID- 19, water is the first line of defence and that’s why we have to pay more attention to the issue of water.

If as a Lagos resident I buy water from a store or on the streets and I find that the taste is bad or there are particles inside, what should I do?

You report to us at the commission and we will take it up. Proper procedure is established for such consumer. We can call for the sample of the product.

What are your action plans towards achieving the objectives of the Commission?

What I would love to see is to gain the confidence of the public in what our activities are and what they are meant to address. I am sure that by the time we gain the confidence of the public and what we stand for, a lot of impact would be felt more in relation to health target. Basically, when you take in unclean water, it is deadly. We will be looking at targets in the health sector. We are looking at wellbeing. We are looking at safe water available to people. We are going for enforcement to sanitise the sector.

How much of support do you have from government to do all you want to do in the water sector?

First, I won’t be here without the support of my governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He believes in what we are doing because he is passionate about the development of Lagos and the general wellbeing of the citizens and residents of the state. As such, he is giving us all the backing to bring results. Again, I have the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello. He is our backbone because of his commitment to the issues of Lagos environment. He is well experienced in the area because this is not his first time in the ministry. He knows and understands the issues and he is really guiding us on well.

Do your amiable looks have anything to do with your growing up?

I don’t know where I got it from. Since you know my dad, the way we were brought up was to be kind. That must be next to nature. It does not have to be money. Just be kind and be accessible. You have to treat people right. That I take very passionately. I’m just an everyday person. I play it very simple. That was the way I was brought up. My father would sit with people going on the street. ‘Is that not Baba Kabiru?’ He is probably talking to a bricklayer down the street. ‘I have a task for you.’ That means he wants to give you something and knew that with the job he is giving you, you will gain something from it. I was speaking with him on the phone and he said he wants to give someone the car he has parked there for a while. He is like that, and I think some of us took after him. We might not have as much as he does, but the truth of the matter is, treat people right.

Who influences you more, your mum or dad?

Both of them do influence me. My mum is very calm. You hardly know she exists. She is an epitome of simplicity. I don’t know if there’s any other person like her. She leaves everything for you to decide for her. Tell her, ‘Mummy, I don’t like this dress you are wearing.’ She would not say, ‘I like it like that and that is why I wear it.’ I don’t know where my father found her.

I think her simple nature has also rubbed off on us. My dad is an incurable optimist. For him, everything is doable. He has this energy that I think I took from. He is never tired and his brain is continuously on auto run. He will think for you and think for himself, and I’m like that too. I think I took from both of them and it is a wonderful combination.

But I don’t think I want to do the real thing.

Your dad, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, popularly called Baba Eto, is an APC chieftain. Would you one day go into politics as well?

Hmm, I think it is too late in the day. I’m already over 50, so I don’t think I would be looking forward to any running around. If I have the opportunity to serve, I will serve and I will serve meritoriously.

