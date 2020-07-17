My boss gave me food, N500 to kill 6 people – suspect

A suspected ritualist, Sheu Usman, on Friday revealed to the Oyo state police command that his master, Adedokun Yinusa, ‘usually buy food for him and gave him N500 after each operation of killing people for him.’

Usman who disclosed that he had killed six victims, said his mode of killing was to target female folks with dangerous weapons, and robbed them before hacking them to death.

While speaking with journalists at the Police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, Usman said he was an apprentice learning the trade of traditional and spiritual medicines but his herbalist boss later turned him to an assassin.

He said: “Adedokun Yinusa used to send me to kill and after the assignment, he used to buy food for me and gave me N500.

“Before I went for operation, Adedokun Yinusa used to tell me to close my eyes, and also tell me to open my mouth, he will then use something to touched my tongue three times.

“He told me that after hitting my victim three times and the blood has comes out, I should say: “this one has become a ritual!”

“He said I should walk round my victim three times, then some spirit will start having sex with the person,” he said.

The herbalist, Adedokun Yinusa, denied the allegations, saying he never sent Sheu to kill.

The mother of the suspect, who was also arrested along with him said he didn’t know anything about the incident, adding that it was true he took his son to the herbalist to under tutelage in traditional medicine.

In a related development, the command also paraded one Abiodun Olasoji for allegedly killing one Olufisayo Fagbemi who was ‘washing plate in front of her house at Ajibade street, Sasa, Ojoo, Ibadan.

Olasoji, a 25-year old indigene of Akure, Ondo State said that after killing his victim, he will then use a handkerchief to clean their blood, and later give it to the herbalist for money ritual.

Adeleke Moses who was one of the suspects arrested with Olasoji said “I knew this guy from Olorunkole mountain where he used to be a drummer and it has been a while that I’ve seen him, he knew that I never know anything about it, he is just implicating us for no reason”

The Police commissioner, Joe Enwonwu had earlier said the command recorded the success because of an aggressive and sustainable community policing strategy, the cooperation of the affected community leaders and the concerted efforts put up by officers and men of the command.

“We were able to arrest the assailant troubling Akinyele Local Government Area and some suspected criminal elements carrying out defilement of minors and teenagers in the state,” he said.

