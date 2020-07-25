My debut single, Obi Uto for joyful hearts – Aida Benjamin

Our Reporter

Aida Benjamin is set to release her debut single titled “ Obi Uto” on August 2, 2020.

Unlike your conventional musician Aida (real name Adaku Uwaoma Oseiza) does music for reasons that transcend mere entertainment.

Even her resume is one you won’t find many musicians parading. For starters, she’s the current Marketing Director for Enyimba Automated Shoe Company, Abia State but the passionate musician is a whole lot more.

On why she took to music, Aida said, “I decided to use my talent under the platform of my NGO to give hope as we usually do. And also to continue to encourage other Nigerians to support the less privileged, whatever we raise from our songs will continue to go to charity. I believe that God has given us talents and we must use them in one way or the other. Politics or business or career or family should not stop us. There’s no better time than now that the world needs healing right from the soul to have such an amazing single.”

Aida is all fired up to release her first professional single titled “Obi Uto ( Danciya )” coming out on August 2, 2020. The single, which was produced by Mekoyo at U&I Recording Studios owned by Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma will be dropping complete with the video shot by Toca Mcbaror,”

“This song brings hope and comfort while challenging us all to make the world a better place, especially by remembering the poor among us. So, I thought that the best way to use your talent is to touch lives,” she added.

Aida’s story is a mix of passion, love for God and for humanity. She is one amazing soul you will get to meet through the reverberating sound of her voice. She’s one who’s wealth of knowledge and accomplishments in career, politics and business have not diminished her love and passion.

She is the founder and CEO of Meaje Consulting Services that promotes Etiquette Nigeria, CEO of All that Glitters Jewellery Int’l and CEO of House of Aida (fast-rising fashion platform to showcase made in Aba and Nigerian products).

She holds a BSc. in Business Administration and an MBA from the Business School, Netherlands. She is an experienced banker, marketer and relationship manager, and has worked with the United States Embassy for eleven years in various capacities under consular and diplomatic services handling various sensitive positions including protocol for key events.

Aida has been trained as an International Corporate and Protocol Etiquette Consultant at the Protocol School of Washington USA and as an International Social Etiquette Consultant/The Finishing Touch at the International Etiquette and Protocol Academy of London.

She has also professionally developed herself on Leadership and Strategy courses at the Harvard University Boston USA. She has excellent customer service and marketing skills and has won several awards by the American Government and the Banking Industry in that capacity.

She served as a consultant to Abia State Government Nigeria and handled the first made-in-Aba products and fashion shows in Nigeria and New York, an initiative by the Abia state Government to showcase the locally produced products on a global platform.

Her Foundation, Aida Benjamin Foundation, is a Non-Governmental Organization that tends to the needs of widows, Orphans and vulnerable children and she has consistently given back to the society through her monthly outreach and empowerment programs.

Aida has received several awards in recognition for her outstanding contributions to society and services to Humanity. She is a diverse business woman, a Jeweller, a fashion consultant, and an aspiring politician, she ran for office of the Federal House of Representatives for 2019.

