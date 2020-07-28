My life in danger, US-based doctor cries out

By Oziegbe Okoeki

A US-based doctor who schooled in Nigeria, Dr. Stella Emmanuel, has alleged there is a conspiracy of a group of pharmaceutical practitioners on COVID-19.

The radiologist, who said she has singlehandedly treated over 350 COVID-19, with no record of death, most of them elderly with underlying ailments, said she has been getting death threats and ran to the white House to expose the conspiracy.

She claimed COVID-19 has a cure and there is no need to wear a mask or create social distance.

Fearing for her life, she made a recorded speech to tell the world that there is nothing to fear.

According to her: “I’m Dr Stella Emmanuel I’m a primary care physician in Houston Texas.

“I actually went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where I took care of malaria patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that so I’m actually used to these medications

“I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID, patients that have diabetes patients that have high blood pressure patients that have asthma or people at my oldest person is 92, 87-year-olds and the result has been the same.

” I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax and they are all well; for the past few months I’ve taken care of over 350 patients.

“I have not lost one patient and on top of that I’ve put myself my staff and many doctors that I know on same drug for prevention.

“We see 10 to 15 COVID-19 patients every day. We give them breathing treatments, we only wear surgical mask.

“None of us has gotten sick, it works, so right now and I came here to Washington DC to say America nobody needs to die with this study that made me start using hydroxychloroquine.”

She said even research has shown that hiccup is a sympton of COVID-19 and is treated also with hydroxychloroquine.

“They definitely know that hydroxycholoquine is working. I’m upset, why I’m upset is that I see people that cannot breathe walk-in.

” I see diabetics sitting in my office knowing that this is a death sentence and they can breathe and I hold them and I tell them it’s going to be okay you’re going to leave and we treat them and they leave.

“No one has died. So if some fake science, some persons sponsored by all these fake Pharma companies come out to say it doesn’t work, I can tell you categorically is fake science.

“I want to know who is behind it because there is no way I can treat 350 patients and counting and nobody is dead.

“So I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure it is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc and zithromax.

” I don’t even want to talk about mask… hello you don’t need mask. I know they don’t want to open schools now, but you don’t need these people to be locked down.

“There is prevention and there is a cure and let me tell you something all you fake doctors out there, that tell me this is a double-blinded study.

“You want a double-blinded study when people are dying it’s unethical.”

She said she has been threatened because of her stand, alleging “they have called me, they have threatened. I mean, I’ve gotten all kinds of threats.

“I don’t care. You can report me to the Board. You can kill me you can do whatever but do not let Americans die anymore

“I’m here to say, America, there is a cure for COVID, all this foolishness is not supposed to happen.

“There is a cure for COVID. There is a cure for COVID. it’s called hydroxycholoqione, is called zinc, is called zitromax and it is time for the grassroots to wake up and say No, we’re not gonna take this any longer, we’re not gonna die.

“So guys we don’t need to die there is a cure for COVID-19,” Emmanuel said.

The post My life in danger, US-based doctor cries out appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...