My relationship with Buhari okay, says Jonathan

From Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has hailed President Muhmmadu Buhari’s decision to complete the projects passed on to him as ongoing by previous administrations.

Such a policy, Dr. Jonathan said, is the way to go.

The former President, who met with his successor at the State House in Abuja yesterday, said his relationship with Buhari had been cordial.

President Buhari has named the largest station on the Warri-Itakpe railway route – the Agbor railway facility and station – after the former President.

According to him, what Buhari has done is the proper thing to do.

When asked about the naming of the project after him, Jonathan said: “Let me use this opportunity to commend Mr. President publicly. I’ve already sent a letter of appreciation. It’s a good gesture.

“Completing the railway programme is good. It shows that the President is going on with the legacy projects of the previous administrations. That is the way to go.

“I sent a letter to him. I commended him verbally too, but you are asking me now. Let me also do it publicly. I appreciate it, I thank Mr. President, the Minister of Transportation and others that made it possible.”

Asked about his relationship with President Buhari who defeated him in the 2015 presidential election, the former President said: “You’ve been seeing me coming and I have been having friendly conversations. So, our relationship is ok.”

