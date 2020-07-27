My thoughts of tomorrow’s children

I support that returning to school is important for the healthy development and well being of children, but we must pursue reopening in a way that is safe for all students, teachers, and staff. There is no one-size-fits-all blueprint for reopening, and significant resources will be required.

Local conditions are paramount. These include the prevalence of the virus in the community, the health risks for staff (both teachers and custodial staff), whether adequate financial resources are provided for schools to disinfect classrooms, students and employees are screened for symptoms, and academic spaces are reconfigured, such as by setting up tented learning areas for outdoor classes.

The risk-benefit calculus is also influenced by individual characteristics associated with student needs. Importantly, children from underserved communities—who are disproportionately poor—as well as children with food insecurity and special needs, often receive services that are only provided through schools.

The bottom line is that the answer is just not as black and white as many in the media lead us to believe. Decisions about whether and how to reopen schools require a delicate balance of dynamic factors

Dr. Prince Charles Dickson pcdbooks@yahoo.com

