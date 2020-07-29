My wife refuses to get pregnant, wants to take over my property, man tells court

A businessman, Eddy Williams, on Wednesday, prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his six year-old marriage to his wife, Gloria, on grounds that she refused to get pregnant and wants to take over his property.

Testifying in court, Williams said: “I decided to call it quits with Gloria because she has made up her mind to illegally claim my property even when she doesn’t merit it. My husband calls me pig, divorce seeking woman tells court

”Gloria has refused to get pregnant for me. “This is to my disadvantage because she has four children from her first husband.

”She has taken over my buildings, documents; Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), land agreement and building plan. “She has been sleeping with different men around town.

“Gloria is stouthearted because whenever she does something wrong and I advise her, she prefers to maintain her stand,” Eddy said.

Gloria consented to the suit, but denied ever stealing her husband’s land and building documents.

She argued that the reason Williams wanted her out was because she was not interested in joining him in his business.

“Eddy runs a beer shop with a prostitute and that woman and I usually fight. “Before marrying him, I made it clear that I do not want to give birth again because I have four children and he agreed to that,” Gloria said.

In his judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, who led two other Arbitrators; Alhaji Suleiman Appanpa and Alhaji Rafiu Raji, held that there was no more love between the couple.

Odunade dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

He ordered Gloria to vacate Williams’ home.

The arbitrator ordered the petitioner to pay N12, 000 to the respondent to rent an apartment for a year and another N3,000 to enable her move her things. (NAN)

