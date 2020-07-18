N/Delta groups back forensic audit of NDDC

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) and Niger Delta Ex-Agitator Forum (NDEF) have declared full support for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by the Coordinator (NDYC), Comr, Chinedu Livinus, the groups said they view with strong dismay the apparent distraction, and disruption of the audit by the National Assembly.

It said the distraction of the speculative probe was aimed at shielding the people responsible for the rot at the commission.

The statement said: “The recent altercations between the IMC of the NDDC and the House of Representatives committee on the NDDC headed by chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo leading to the staging of a walkout by the MD Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei and his team, leaves more to be desired.

“No one can and should be a judge in his own case. To this end, Olubunmi had no moral right to preside over an alleged corruption inquiry. Hence, Prof. Pondei and his team were justified because they had no confidence in him and his team.

“We support the NDDC IMC, and call for a speedy, uninterrupted continuation of the on going forensic audit as ordered by Mr. President, and we view with strong dismay the apparent distraction, and distruption of the audit by the rascality of the national assembly in the guise of a speculative probe which has only one objective.. to shield the very people responsible for the rot at the commission.”

Like this: Like Loading...