The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has indicted 14, 020 N-Power beneficiaries of being the cause of the delay in the payment of their stipends arising from irregularities they were found to have indulged in. This was contained in a statement which was signed by Deputy Director (Information), Rhoda Ishaku Iliya. In the statement, the ministry […]

