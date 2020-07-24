N1m is Spent Daily on Each COVID-19 Patient – Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State Government has revealed that it spends between N100,000 and N1m daily on each COVID-19 patient in the state.

This is coming as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos state exceeds 14,000.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed the cost of treating COVID-19 patients in the state at a media briefing on Thursday.

Akin Abayomi explained that for mild and moderate cases, the state government spends averagely about N100,000 daily.

According to him, it costs the state government about N500,000 and N1m, to treat a patient with a serious case.

Abayomi, however, said it would be very difficult to calculate what it costs the state government to treat a COVID-19 patient, but what he provided was a rough estimate. He said;

“To treat mild-to-moderate case patients in our isolation centre is somewhere in the region of N100,000 per day.

“That gives you an idea of the amount of money the government is spending on COVID-19 isolation facilities and COVID-19 care.

“If you require high care or intensive care, that amount can go up to anything from N500,000 to even a million naira per day, depending on the complications of the case.

“Do you need ventilation, dialysis, intravenous antibiotics… Every case is different; so, it is difficult to calculate exactly how much a patient in high care or intensive care would cost.

“We are working on the rate and we would make it available when it’s ready.”

The cost he arrived at, factored in treatment, cost of feeding, accommodation and the services provided by the healthcare givers, etc.

Abayomi also revealed that about 2,036 COVID-19 patients have not been picked from the community in the last two weeks, due to preference for home treatment, logistic issues, wrong information provided in their forms and inability to reach such patients because their phones were switched off.

