N2.4b commission delays Osimhen’s unveiling

OUTRAGEOUS agency commission touted to be around Five Million Euros (approximately N2,214,465,625.00) has reportedly delayed the eagerly awaited transfer of Nigeria international striker Victor Osimhen from OSC Lille in the French Ligue 1 to AS Napoli in the Italian Serie A side.

There were claims over the weekend that the 21-year-old former FIFA World Cup winner had successfully completed the mandatory medical tests with the Gli Azzurri (The Blues) but competent sources said the huge agency commission being demanded by the intermediary may have delayed the player’s unveiling.

The Parthenopeans were said to be unhappy about recent developments since new intermediary was not even privy to the transactions at the outset.

Influential website French le10sport.com claimed yesterday there were still few details to be ironed out between Lille and Napoli on one part as well as Napoli and the new intermediary on another part before the deal can be sealed.

“If the transfer of Victor Osimhen is not yet activated, it is because Napoli cannot agree with Wiliam D’Avila the new agent of the player on the amount of the commission,” stated French le10sport.com

“Osimhen’s new agent, who was not present at the start of negotiations, is now reportedly asking for 5m Euros.

“If Napoli wishes to recruit the LOSC striker, Aurelio De Laurentis (Napoli President) will therefore have to make a new financial effort. It remains to be seen whether the Neapolitan president will accede to the demands of Osimhen’s entourage.”

In a related development, another Italian news outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport, said the Osimhen’s transfer is not yet cast in stones with words rife that English champions, Liverpool are still waiting in the wings.

“New and perhaps decisive steps forward in Liverpool’s purchase of Osimhen,” RAI Sport journalist Ciro Venerato told Calcio Napoli 24.“His new agent seems to have left little margin for the Blue management after a telephone talk.

“There are signs of cosmic pessimism mixed with resignation coming from Castel Volturno. After Pépé, Osimhen seems to have vanished too. The change of agent has proven decisive. But we mustn’t forget the past. The boy had long had doubts about his destination. He dreamt of the Premier League. Naples was his alternative choice in the absence of concrete offers. Now that Klopp has officially asked for him, it’s all over. The appeal of the European champions, the Reds is too strong, money aside. There’s a not only economic reason for Osimhen.

“The Premier League is the dream of all Nigerian boys.”

But in the midst of the unfolding drama, there are pockets of reports that Osimhen may be unveiled by Napoli as early as today.

