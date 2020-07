The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, says he does not have knowledge of any contract allegedly awarded to the Chairman, House of Representatives Committees on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo.

The post N40bn NDDC probe: Akpabio denies knowledge of contract allegedly awarded to Rep. Tunji-Ojo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...