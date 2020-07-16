Daily News

N40bn probe: Acting NDDC MD, walks out on lawmakers

The acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC) Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei and his team on Thursday, walked out on legislators investigating the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the commission.

Pondei stormed out of the hearing on Thursday in Abuja, after accusing the Chairman of the committee Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo (APC-Ondo) of corruption.

“We in the NDDC is not comfortable with the Chairman of this committee, presiding over a matter.

READ ALSO:Ondo: Yahaya Bello heads APC Primary Election Committee

“He is an accused party, the NDDC has over time accused  Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC and he has responded in the press.

“He is an intrested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot seat on his own case.

“We have no issue of appearing, we appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee and as long as he reminds, we will not make any presentation,” he said. 

