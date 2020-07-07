N700m Fraud: Ize-Iyamu to Appear in Court Today

Following a case filed against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, he will appear in court today, July 7.

He is standing trial for eight counts of money laundering to the tune of N700m meant to prosecute the 2015 general election, in a case preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Ize-Iyamu is being tried along with four others before Justice J. M Umar at the Federal High Court in Benin-city.

The EFCC, in suit No. FHC/BE21C/ 2016, said Ize-Iyamu and four others allegedly received public funds illegally to the tune of N700m for the 2015 general election, contrary to the provisions of the EFCC Act and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The Court had on June 18, 2020, validated the corruption charges against the defendants and adjourned the case till Thursday, July 2, 2020, for further hearing, but the trial was stalled on Thursday due to the absence of the trial judge.

Advertisements