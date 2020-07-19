N80bn saga: Host communities request for return of NDDC to Presidency

A pressure group, Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON), has called for the sack and prosecution of officials who allegedly plundered the “common wealth” of Niger Deltans, following the N80 billion saga currently shaking the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

HOSCON, in a statement issued after a crucial meeting among leaders from the 10 oil-producing states called for an urgent inauguration of the screened NDDC Board.

According to the statement which was signed by Okakuro Monday Whiskey, the group’s National Director of Media and Publicity, the people of the region have had enough of the “wanton wastage and outright stealing in the Commission”.

The group said that when the NDDC was put under the control of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, it had raised an alarm in November 2019 that such will be detrimental to the region.

“We are no longer comfortable with the multi-billion naira fraud that has bedevilled the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under the kangaroo three members Interim Management Committee (IMC), leading to wastage of over 80 Billion Naira.

“We demand without further delay, that the already screened and confirmed Board by the National Assembly under the Chairmanship of His Excellency Dr. Pius Odubu, be urgently inaugurated to put a stop to this.

“We demand without further delay, the return of the NDDC back to the Presidency for proper administration and supervision.

“We demand without further delay immediate sack and prosecution of all the actors who perpetrated these heinous crimes against the people of the oil-producing communities.

“We also recall vividly when we told the Federal government that Chief Godswill Akpabio’s desperation to control the NDDC is a well designed plot to plunder the common wealth of the region,” the statement read.

HOSCON warned that having laboured so much to ensure sustainable peace in the oil and gas area, it will not “sit aloof and allow some self aggrandizing political appointees that are selfishly motivated to set the region on fire”.

