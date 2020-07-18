NAF graduates another set of six instructor pilots at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday, 17 July 2020, graduated another set of Instructor Pilots (IPs) at the 401 Flying Training School (401 FTS) Kaduna.

The IP Course 12/2020 Course had 6 participants, comprising one Wing Commander, 2 Flight Lieutenants and 3 Flying Officers drawn from different platforms and units in the NAF, who completed the intensive 4-month training.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, represented by the Commandant Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abdulganiu Olabisi, noted that 401 FTS had continued to fulfil its statutory role of providing effective flying training for almost 40 years as evidenced by the quality of its graduands over the years.

He, therefore, implored the school not to rest on its oars but to continue to strive towards more realistic training consistent with the operational imperatives in today’s aviation industry, producing the next generation of NAF aviators.

While congratulating the graduands for marking another significant milestone in their careers, the CAS reminded them that, as critical elements in the operational cycle, they must endeavour to contribute their quota to the upliftment of the standard of student pilots’ training thereby enhancing effectiveness of operations in the Service.

He also urged the graduands to work harder, read wider and fly with more precision in order to satisfy quest for knowledge of their students and set the right example.

“I can assure you that if you are prepared to do these, then you will find fulfilment in the job that you do and enjoy the rest of your flying career”, he added.

The CAS, therefore, enjoined them to seize the opportunities available to make a positive impact in the NAF and leave a legacy for their students who would remember them for the rest of their Service lives.

The CAS also commended the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, (AOC ATC) the Commander 401 FTS, IPs and other staff for their hard work and unflinching drive towards churning out yet another batch of new IPs for the NAF.

The CAS assured them that the Service, on its part, would continue to support their activities within available resources to provide result-oriented training.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Commander 401 FTS, Group Captain Nasiru Saidu, while thanking the CAS for his unrelenting support to the Unit, stated that the 6 Student Instructor Pilots (SIPs), who were drawn from various operational Units in the NAF, completed the IP course with high levels of airmanship and were therefore ready for deployment to both DA-40NG and Super Mushshak aircraft as instructors.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the presentation of Certificates and Badges to the Graduands.

Also present at the event were the representative of the AOC ATC, Deputy Director Operations HQ NAF, Principal Staff Officers of ATC as well as Commanders and Commandants of co-located NAF Units in Kaduna.

