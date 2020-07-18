NAF to disclose facts of Arotile’s death Sunday

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has pledged to give details of its preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile on Sunday.

Its Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, had linked the pilot’s death to a car accident at the NAF Base in Kaduna in a statement.

It was reported that Arotile was knocked down by a reversing vehicle driven by an old schoolmate, who was excited to see her.

Daramola, in a statement on Saturday, said: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) tomorrow, 19 July 2020, hold a press conference to give details on the outcome of its preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile which occurred on 14 July 2020.

“The event will take place at the Air Marshal MD Umar Blue Room at Headquarters NAF Abuja at 2pm. Accordingly, members of the press are please invited to cover the event.”

The NAF’s spokesperson had in an interview with one of the national newspapers disclosed two persons have been arrested for questioning over the pilot’s death.

