NAFDAC launches videos to eliminate transfat

A series of public service announcement on regulating consumption of trans fat has launched, warning that the impact of trans fat would be far more insidious under the Covid-19 climate if not checked.

The spots in English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo, speak to the need to regulate intake of transfat and its role in the cause of heart diseases.

What are transfats?

Keep your butter from churned milk. Margarine isn’t your butterfat from animal. It is an imitation of butter made from processed and sometimes altered vegetable oils.

A process called hydrogenation produces fats and oils that have longer shelf lives and probably taste better.

But this same process also introduces something called “trans unsaturated fatty acids” into the fats and oils used in cooking and baking.

The food industry has upped the ante of TFAs in snack food, packaged food, baked goods and frying fast food.

Unfortunately TFAs lower levels of “good” cholesterol in your body and raise the levels of “bad” cholesterol.

Diets rich in TFAs increase chances of heart disease (cardiovascular disease).

It is typical in atherosclerosis—when the walls of the blood vessels harden, form plaques, which may build up to cause blockage of blood vessels, or dislodge and travel to other parts of the body to cause blockages.

NAFDAC, while launching the PSAs stated that in line with the WHO recommendation, the total trans fat intake approved by the agency will be limited to less than 1% of total energy intake, which translates to less than 2.2 g/day with a 2,000-calorie diet.

NAFDAC developed the draft of the Fats and Oils Regulation 2019 and the Pre- Packaged Foods, Water and Ice-Labeling Regulations 2019. It is yet to be signed into law.

The spots are produced by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) and the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) with support of the Global Health Advocacy Incubators (GHAI) for the use of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control’s (NAFDAC) Public Affairs Department.

Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi cited research findings which revealed that sustained high trans fat in the body leads to increased bad cholesterol, lowered good cholesterol, coronary heart disease, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive diseases.

Oluwafemi added that trans fat consumption also increases the risk of heart attack and death with an estimated 540,000 fatalities globally in 2010, according to the latest available data.

Of this number, 1,261 were recorded in Nigeria.

Dr Jerome, NHED technical adviser, on the project for eliminating trans-fat, urged that, “NAFDAC be supported to very quickly enact and enforce new regulations on Trans Fatty Acids to save Nigerians from avoidable deaths.”

He explained that, “Industrially produced trans fatty acids are silent killers which very few people know about yet they are present in many of the foods we all love to eat.”

According to Tom Frieden, President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies, “Trans fat is an unnecessary toxic chemical that kills, and there’s no reason people around the world should continue to be exposed to it.”

Several countries in the world have led efforts to regulate trans fat in diets. Denmark took the lead globally with regulating trans fats.

Other countries including Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Brazil and South Africa are following suit. There has been a consistent call for Nigeria to follow in their footsteps.

The PSA sensitizes the public on the dangers of trans fat and will be aired on the several citizen’s orientation platforms of NAFDAC, media platforms, and on the #TransfatFreeNigeria social media platforms.

