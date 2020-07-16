NAFRCOWA extends palliatives to widows, orphans

The Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Officers’ Wives Association (NAFRCOWA) has extended cash and food items as palliatives to the underprivileged in the armed forces resettlement community and environs. Over 200 beneficiaries went home with cartons of noodles, rice, beans, and vegetable oil. Coordinator of the association, Mrs Sheila Lar, said the outbreak of the […]

