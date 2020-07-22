News From Africa

Namibia: Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 7

By
0
Post Views: Visits 53

[New Era] Covid-19 has claimed three more lives at Walvis Bay, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to seven.

Buhari chairs 9th virtual FEC, honours Isa Funtua

Previous article

JUST IN: Governor Fayemi tests positive for coronavirus

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa