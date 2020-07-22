News From Africa Namibia: Covid-19 Death Toll Rises to 7 By admin 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 53 [New Era] Covid-19 has claimed three more lives at Walvis Bay, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to seven. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments