Namibia: Fishrot – No Bail to Ex-Minister, Son-in-Law

[New Era] “The argument that suspects in white-collar crimes should be granted bail is the reason the public has lost trust in the justice system.” These were the words of magistrate Duard Kesslau yesterday while handing down judgement in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court when he denied bail to former fisheries minister Bernhardt Esau and his son-in-law Tamson ‘Fitty’ Hatuikulipi, who have been in police custody for nearly eight months.

