NANS seeks police support to tackle gender-based violence in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has solicited for the cooperation of Enugu State Police Command in tackling gender-based violence in the state.

The NANS National Ex-Officio 1, Miss Modesta Okoli, made this call on Wednesday during the presentation of an Award of Excellence and Certificate of Credence to Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Uwani Divisional Police Station, CSP Mashat Danladi.

Okoli said that police was critical partner in the fight against rape and other gender-based violence; added that NANS as a body was ever ready to combat the problem in the area.

“NANS is disturbed by the spate of rape cases recorded in parts of the country especially in the last five months.

“As a body, we have started a nation-wide awareness against rape in collaboration with National Association of Nigerian Female Students,’’ she said.

Okoli said that the awareness, which had already been launched in some states, would be flagged-off in Enugu in September.

“We, therefore, solicit the support of the police command in the state to ensure that incidences of rape are checked,” she said.

On the award, Okoli said that NANS had singled out Danladi as an exceptional and incorruptible police officer in the state.

She said that of the 30 police officers nominated for the recognition, the Uwani Divisional Police boss came top on the list.

“This award is to strengthen you to continue the good job you are doing,’’ Okoli said.

Responding, Danladi dedicated the award to the inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu and Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman; adding that they had been his driving force behind his achievements.

He said that the award and recognition would spur him to do greater service to humanity and Nigeria Police.

The DPO said that his police division would be part of any activity by NANS aimed at stopping incidences of rape in the area.

“We have been battling with cases of rape and I will not want anyone to take advantage of women. Any rapist caught will certainly be in trouble,’’ Danladi said.

