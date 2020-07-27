Napoli director unsure of Osimhen

Our Reporter

NAPOLI sports director Cristiano Giuntoli said over the weekend that transfer of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Lille is not yet signed and sealed as widely speculated.

Giuntoli, who spoke on the side-lines of the match between Napoli and Sassuolo, underlined the lack of an agreement with the new representative of the Nigerian.

“Osimhen? For now, we have to come to an agreement with the new agent. We are interested, but it is not as advanced as everyone thinks about the negotiation,” said Giuntoli.

In fact, according to le10sport.com, Osimhen is still a Lille player as Napoli, through their sporting director, have also cast a little chill on the deal.

The French media reported that the Nigerian who joined Lille last summer from Charleroi for €13M, while Napoli have reportedly already agreed with Lille for a transfer of around 60m Euros in which bonuses could push the deal up to € 81m.

RMC Sport football session editor-in-chief Mohamed Bouhafsi confirmed that the official transfer should have taken place over the weekend.

