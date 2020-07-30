NAPPS seeks loan, others from Lagos govt

By Sampson Unamka

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has listed a number of requests for the Lagos state ministry of Education to address which will help revive the private educational sector paralysed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address at the NAPPS Lagos meeting last Friday, the association’s Lagos State President, Mr. Olawale Amusa noted that the school owners would need loans and tax holidays to survive the financial disruption.

He said: “Your excellency, urgent attention is needed to prevent private education sector from collapse, considering the hardship that private school owners and our numerous staff are experiencing most especially salaries, loan repayment, taxes and levies without any corresponding income presently coupled with getting necessary items in place as a way of coping with COVID-19 challenges both for prevention and to aid online lessons. We therefore request for assistance in items of grants, one digit interest loan which we believe Lagos state can do better than what other states have done to private schools.”

Throwing more light on the one digit interest loan, he noted that the loan will not be more than a maximum of 9 percent interest.

He said the loan will also assist the association with blended learning which will be adopted by most private school owners as they approach resumption.

Amusa said blended learning which entails combining physical and online learning is the way forward since students will not be able to stay in schools for more than four to five hours due to the pandemic in order to decrease the contact hours.

He however pleaded with the Lagos state government to reduce the Personal Income Tax(PIT) paid by members of the association because they have barely worked for three months in this current year.

Aumsa went on further to thank the Federal government for the 50 million Naira small to medium enterprise(SME’s) grants which some of its members who filled the form online benefited between 1.5 to 1.9 million from, as their account were credited three weeks ago also commending them for using bank verification number to know if a beneficiary was credit worthy.

He disclosed that in a recent meeting with the Lagos state ministry of education, schools may resume in August for final year students especially for those taking WAEC and that a committee has been set up both by the ministry and association to observe the readiness of schools.

He said for primary 6 and Jss1 pupils continuous assessment instead of exam might be considered to move them to the next class.

He warned members of the association to desist from facebook scams of various associations requesting money from them and promising them returns from the federal government.

Advising school owners as they plan to resume, he said “Let us be calm and play the game by the rules, there is a need for us to obey and observe all the requirements precedent to the school reopening as prescribed by all relevant authorities. Our lives are more important at this critical time than the proceeds we are not really sure of,” said Aumsa.

