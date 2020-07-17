NASC gets new Clerk, retires Sani-Omolori

Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has named Ojo Olatunde as new Acting Clerk to the National Assembly.

He replaces M. Sani-Omolori, who has been asked to proceed on retirement.

The Commission also made three more appointments apart from retention of Patrick A. Giwa, who will remain Clerk of the House of Representatives pending his retirement in November 2020.

The new appointments were announced by the Executive Chairman of NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, after an emergency meeting of the commission.

A statement by Amshi said: “Pursuant to its mandate as provided in the National Assembly Service Act 2014(as amended), Section 6 (b) which states ‘appoint persons to hold or act in the offices of (i) Clerk to the National Assembly; (ii) The Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly; (iii) Clerk of the Senate; (iv) Clerk of the House of Representatives; ( v ) .Deputy Clerk of the Senate;(vi) Deputy Clerk of House of Representatives (vii) Secretaries to Directorates; and(viii) Holders of other offices that shall be created by the commission on the recommendation of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly Service Commission at an emergency meeting held on Friday, 17th July, 2020 has approved the appointments of some senior management staff for the service.

“Those appointed are: Ojo Amos Olatunde( Acting Clerk to the National Assembly); Bala Yabani Mohammed( Acting Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly); Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan( Acting Clerk, Senate); Patrick A. Giwa ( to remain Clerk of the House of Representatives pending his retirement in November 2020) and Yusuf Asir Danbatta( Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission).

“All appointments are with immediate effect.”

