NASS clerk under fire, gets query for insubordination

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) Thursday queried the embattled clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, for “gross insubordination to a constituted authority”. The commission had asked the clerk and 150 other management staff to proceed on retirement having reached the retirement period of 35 years of service. Sani-Omolori, who joined the National […]

