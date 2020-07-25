Navy moves to rid western corridor of militants, sea robbers

Precious Igbonwelundu

To contain resumed attacks by militants and other criminal elements at riverine communities in the southwest as well as the high seas, the Western Naval Command (WNC) has flagged off Exercise Calm Waters II.

The exercise, which was launched on Friday at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT jetty by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), WNC, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, saw the deployment of eight ships, two helicopters and a Special Boats Services (SBS) detachment to cover up to 200 nautical miles of Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for an initial period of 30 days.

There were also deployments of gunboats and patrol crafts to cover the back waters, especially creeks along the Lagos to Badagry flanks where militants were said to have terrorised recently.

Daji said naval personnel have already been deployed to cover identified creeks where the militants are suspected to be hibernating, noting that Calm Waters II was simultaneously flagged off across the three operational commands of the Nigerian Navy to smoke out criminals.

He said the exercise was aimed at furthering the strategic directive and vision of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, adding that it would enhance the capacity and capability of the command’s fleet.

READ ALSO: Navy launches operation to avert threats on oil facilities

Daji listed the participating platforms as NNS PROSPERITY, NNS EKUN, NNS NGURU, NNS EKULU, NNS OSUN, NNS OSE, TUG RIMA, TUG CDR UGWU and two maritime patrol helicopters.

“We have been conducting series of exercises at the command level. The purpose of OKUN ALAFIA II (Calm Waters II) is in three folds; one, to consolidate on the gains of the previous operations; Western, Central and Eastern Naval Commands to have handshake at sea, so that criminals moving from one area to the other do not have the leeway to do that.

“We are carrying out operations in our backwaters to ensure that those that are unable to operate at sea do not have the freedom to terrorise our people back home.

“We have covered those riverine communities, as I speak with you, my men are already there and we have mounted surveillance.”

Urging the public to volunteer useful information to the navy, the navy boss said the support of the people was needed to wipe off all forms of criminality around the country’s waterways.

The post Navy moves to rid western corridor of militants, sea robbers appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...