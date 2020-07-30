NBA 2020 Elections: Over 13,000 lawyers have voted so far ― ECNBA

The Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) on Thursday said it can confirm over 13,000 lawyers have so far voted in the ongoing NBA national officers elections.

This was hinted in a press statement by the Committee clarifying the cause of undeliverable that might have been experienced by voters during the elections.

According to the statement made available to the media by the secretary of the committee, Cordelia U. Eke(Mrs), “voters yet to view the election link through their email or SMS, are advised to ensure that DND is deactivated on their phones and check Spam folder in their emails.”

ECNBA also claimed that “the election server makes 5 attempts to deliver to each phone number/email and all those failed attempts are reflected as undeliverable. A subsequent attempt could still be successful if the challenge is resolved.”

The Committee, however, listed five reasons some lawyers might have observed ‘undeliverable’ on the live voting platform.

The listed reasons by the ECNBA include;

Voter has an inactive Phone Number

Voter has invalid Phone Number (does not exist or is too short or too long)

Voter has invalid Email Address (Wrongly spelt and does not exist OR their Domain has expired)

Spam Filter on Voter’s email blocking direct delivery of emails. Voter can check Spam folder.

DND is active on Voter’s phone and the message has been blocked by Telecommunication company.

To rectify the issue of DND, ECNBA in the statement recommended the following actions:

9mobile (Etisalat) numbers, Text START to 2442.

MTN numbers, Text ALLOW to 2442.

Glo numbers, Text CANCEL to 2442.

Airtel numbers, Text ALLOW to 2442.

ECNBA sad it can confirm from its last check that “at least 1,886 individuals of the Undeliverable Notices displayed on the live monitoring platform have since voted because they got the message through one of the two channels used – Email or SMS.

“The committee also confirms that messages have been sent using local networks to up to 8,000 numbers with active DND advising them to deactivate same.

