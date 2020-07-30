NBA returns on StarTimes with ESPN

With the NBA 2019/20 season restarting today with the ESPN channel broadcasting the games in Africa, live basketball is set to return on StarTimes after a hiatus of nearly five months.

After the coronavirus postponed the NBA season, these NBA games will be unlike any previous year. Social distancing requirements means that fans will not be in attendance and all the games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, inside Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Only the best 22 of the league’s 30 teams will participate while each team will play eight games to finish the regular season.

From these, the top seven teams in each conference will advance, with the final eighth seed in each conference being determined by a potential play-in tournament before the traditional 16-team playoffs. “We are excited to bring more sports offering to our subscribers and basketball lovers in Nigeria can now look forward to action coming back on their screens through the ESPN channel,” explained StarTimes PR Manager Lazarus Ibeabuchi. “Active subscribers can watch on the go by downloading StarTimes ON mobile app and linking it to their decoders, at no extra cost, to access the same content they subscribe for on their decoders.

“Also, non-subscribers can also watch live sports, sought-after TV channels and over 2000 video-on-demand content for as low as N400 weekly, with an option to subscribe with their MTN airtime, via the StarTimes ON mobile app.”

