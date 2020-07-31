NBBF celebrates Ibekwe, Arizona Women Basketball Player of the Decade

The president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engineer Musa Kida has congratulated Ifunanya Ibekwe who was recently voted University of Arizona Women Basketball best player in the last 10 years.

Ibekwe, who became the first ever basketballer to record fifty-five double-doubles was announced winner after days of voting by fans across the world.

In his congratulatory message, Kida said, “We are very happy for this deserved recognition of the hard work of this worthy Nigerian and we are proud of what she has achieved.

“Looking back at her career, you cannot but recognise her special talent as well as her desire to be the best amongst her peers”.

During her illustrious stay in the school, she was voted as part of the All-American team twice while emerging Three-time first-team All-Pacific Coast Conference.

In 2011, the member of the 2019 FIBA Afrobasket team was named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year after emerging first-team Pac-10 All-Freshman in 2008.

Ibekwe also scored 1,653 points in her career, the fourth-most in school history as her 1,194 rebounds till today remain the highest in the history of the Arizona women basketball team.

With the 2020 Olympic Games less than one year away, the federation is optimistic that Ibekwe who till now is the second all-time University of Arizona block leader with 166 blocks will play a vital role in the D’Tigress’ quest for a medal in Tokyo.

The recent honor thus added to her recent induction as a member of the prestigious Arizona Ring of Honor holder.

Like this: Like Loading...