NBC affirms commitment to product quality, integrity

The Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) has reiterated its commitment to product quality and integrity, pledging that this would remain the gold standard of its operations.

The company’s Country General Manager, Matthieu Seguin, affirmed this while speaking during the company’s 2020 Stakeholders Forum themed ‘Product Quality and Integrity: Challenges and Opportunities’ which held virtually.

Seguin explained that quality remained the hallmark of the operations of the Coke System.

“At NBC, we understand that only products and services valued and accepted by our customers and consumers will deliver help our business grow. We are committed to driving our business forward by continually improving quality control across the organisation, working together with Coca-Cola Nigeria, local authorities, partners, suppliers, customers and consumers,” he said.

He disclosed that a survey conducted by the company early in the year showed that product quality and integrity ranked highest among the demands of its stakeholders, hence its decision to continue prioritizing it.

Similarly, Vice President, Quality, Safety and Environment, The Coca-Cola Company, Zoltan Syposs, explained that the Coca-Cola System comprising Coca-Cola and NBC was committed to product quality and integrity because research has shown that about 200 different types of diseases are spread through contaminated food and beverages, with about 420,000 deaths recorded annually from contaminated food, 125,000 of them among children under the age of five.

Syposs further noted that The Coca-Cola System was building a total beverage company and that it would continue to maintain the highest product quality to further earn consumers’ trust.

In his presentation, the CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, stressed the importance of product quality and integrity, noting that it helps in sustaining brand loyalty.

He explained that the most basic obligations of manufacturers to consumers is to provide clarity of information, legitimacy of both direct and indirect claims, consistency of product delivery and consumer satisfaction derived from product usage.

At the event, Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Moji Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director, Food Safety and Nutrition, NAFDAC, Mr. Sherif Olagunju said it was important for businesses to look for ways of gaining and sustaining brand loyalty by increasingly building quality into their products and consequentially building customer trust.

“To survive in severe competition brand loyalty is a powerful tool and there can be no loyalty without product quality and consumer satisfaction”, the NAFDAC boss said.

