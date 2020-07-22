NCC chief urges MNOs on accountability

By Lucas Ajanaku

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Garba Dambatta, on Tuesday restated the commitment of the regulator to ensure transparency and accountability through effective regulation and prevention of anti-competitive behaviour.

To this end, he said the NCC has started the implementation of the Accounting Separation Framework (ASF) in the telecoms industry effective from July 15, 2020

The policy document entitled: “Determination on the Implementation of an Accounting Separation Framework for the Nigerian Telecoms Industry”, which was developed via a consultative process in 2015, has undergone a comprehensive review by the regulator, in collaboration with telecoms licensees and other critical industry stakeholders.

With the commencement of the implementation of the framework, telecoms licencees such mobile network operators (MNOs) are, henceforth, obligated to submit their Regulatory Financial Statement (RFS) to the Commission in line with the new ASF, within seven months after the end of the licensees’ financial year.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Prof Dambatta’s reappointment.

His appointment was confirmed during plenary in Abuja, following the consideration of the report of Senator Oluremi Tinubu-led Senate Committee on Communications.

Dambatta expressed optimism about the framework. “The new ASF will promote an industry environment that fosters open and transparent financial reporting, while ensuring that charges for telecom services are cost-based and non-discriminatory,” he said.

